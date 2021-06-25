Google Nest Mini can be bought for Re 1 on Flipkart but there is a Pixel connection

Highlights Flipkart is back with an offer on Google Nest Mini that you should definitely not miss.

Flipkart is back with an offer on Google Nest Mini that you should definitely not miss. Buyers can now get the Google Nest Mini for Re 1 on Flipkart. The smart speaker is otherwise priced at Rs 2999 on Flipkart but if you buy the Pixel 4a, you can take the device home for free. Nest mini is one of the most popular smart speakers sold by Google. It features a small form factor and an affordable price tag. So if you are planning to buy a smart speaker, you might as well get it for free.

The deal that is being offered on Flipkart is more focused on the Google Pixel 4a. The smartphone is selling for Rs 31,999 on the e-commerce platform, but you can get the Nest Mini along with the phone by spending one extra rupee. Along with the Mini, you could also get an instant discount of 5 per cent on Pixel 4a if you make the payment using your Flipkart Axis Bank card. Buyers can also get Rs 15,300 in return for their old smartphone under the exchange offer scheme.

The Pixel 4a was launched in India for Rs 31,999 for the lone 6 GB variant. The price of the smartphone also went down to Rs 25,999 during Flipkart Big Saving days, but it is now back to its original price. While Google is not offering any discount on the Pixel 4a, it is offering a device worth Rs 2999 free with the smartphone.

The Pixel 4a got rave reviews from users and critics alike. The phone, which was launched back in 2020, was hailed for its camera prowess.

As far as the specifications of the smartphone are concerned, Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The smartphone is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with a 6GB variant and internal storage of 128GB.

In the camera department, the Google Pixel 4a features a square-shaped camera island that houses a 12.2-megapixel dual pixel phase detection rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and a 77-degree field of view. On the front, the Google Pixel 4a has an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view.

The Google Pixel 4a houses a 3140 battery.