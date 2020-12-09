Google Nest smart speakers can now play songs from Apple Music

Highlights Google Nest Audio and other speakers and displays can now access Apple Music.

The user can now ask the Google Assistant in the Nest Audio speakers and displays to play songs from Apple Music.

The new update will be rolled out to all Google Assistant-enabled speakers including Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more.

Announcing the new update, Sushmit Goswami, Product Manager, Google said in a blog, "You can now ask Google Assistant on Google Nest and other Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays to play all the music you love on Apple Music. Starting today, Apple Music is rolling out to Google Assistant-enabled devices like Nest Audio, Nest Hub Max, Nest Mini, and more. Apple Music subscribers can search and play songs (more than 70 million!), albums and playlistsall ad-freejust by using their voice."

To play songs from Apple Music, the subscribers can link their Apple Music app to the smart speaker from the Google Home App. Currently, Google Nest supports music apps including Spotify, YouTube Music, Gaana, and more.

After you are done linking your account to the Google Nest speaker, you could simply give a command like, "Hey Google, play my party playlist" and you can even browse the entire Apple Music catalog and choose songs from there.

"You can ask Google Assistant to play any specific song, artist or playlist available on Apple Music, and you can play music based on genre, mood, or activity. You can also play your liked songs from your Apple Music library by saying, "Hey Google, play my songs" or "Hey Google, play my library." Goswami said in the blog.



However, if you have more than one compatible smart speaker, you can use the multi-room control feature in the Google Home app or if you are using a Nest smart display to move your music from one device to the other.

Starting today, Apple Music will be rolled out to all Google Nest speakers and smart displays in the US, UK., France, Germany, and Japan. There has no announcement whether the feature would be rolled out to the users in other countries including India.

If you are an Apple iPhone or an iPad user, you could get the Apple Music subscription for Rs 49/month for student subscribers, Rs 99/month for normal users, and Rs 149/month for family. The Apple Music subscription includes over 70 million songs, ad-free music and music videos, access across all Apple devices, Live and on-demand radio stations hosted by artists.