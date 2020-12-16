Google One gets 50 per cent price cut in India, now offers 10TB storage at Rs 3250

Highlights Google One, the cloud storage platform from Google has slashed the prices for its larger storage plans.

Google Photos will stop offering unlimited storage from 1st June 2021.

Google is going to introduce a 15GB storage cap for all the Google services combined.

Google recently announced that Google Photos would be ending its free unlimited backups starting June 1st, 2021. As part of cross-service changes to storage that also impacts Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and other services. Google is also introducing a 15GB storage cap to nudge users to buy its paid cloud storage plans. This means that more people will be paying for cloud space, and Google One has now got a significant price cut on higher-tier plans.

Google One is the cloud service platform that debuted in the US in August 2018. Google's answer to Apple's iCloud and an upgrade to the existing Google Drive service. As reported by 9to5Google, Google announced a 50 percent price cut to 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans of Google One. "If you're already on a qualifying plan, you'll start seeing savings automatically," the publication quoted Google as saying.

The Google One subscription for 10TB storage will now cost Rs 3,250 per month. The plan earlier used to cost Rs 6,500 per month. The 20TB plan's cost has been reduced to Rs 6,500 per month, down from Rs 13,000 per month earlier, while the 30TB plan will now cost Rs 9,750 per month down from Rs 19,500 per month.

Interestingly, Google has not changed the prices for the other smaller storage plans which most end consumers will be using for their personal consumption. The basic subscription of Google One will continue to cost you Rs 130 per month or Rs 1,300 on a yearly basis. For the mentioned price, you will get 100GB of storage space. Google allows you to share the storage with your family as well. You can invite up to five additional family members to your plan.

The 200GB cloud storage plan will still cost you Rs. 210 per month or Rs. 2,100 yearly. There is also a 2TB cloud storage plan, which is priced at Rs 650 per month and Rs 6,500 per annum.

Further, Google has announced that the Google One app is now also available on iOS platforms as well and can be used for backing up photos, calendars, contacts, and more.