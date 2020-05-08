Google outs Android 11 DP4, delays Beta release for June via live show

Highlights Android 11 Developer Preview 4 is now available.

Google has delayed the Android 11 Beta Release.

It will be announced on a live show in June.

Google is organising what it is calling the "Android 11: The Beta Launch Show" to announce the first beta release of the next Android version. Set for June 3, the show will be live-streamed on YouTube wherein new features of Android 11 will be revealed. The beta release schedule is, however, delayed by one month and Google is releasing the Android 11 Developer Preview 4 to make up for it. The Android 11 DP4 is now available to developers to try on Pixel smartphones while the beta release has been pushed back from May to June.

In February, Google released the roadmap for the various stages of Android 11 rollout, including the release of developer previews, beta versions, and finally the stable versions. Going by that roadmap, the beta release would have been released next week while the main features of the Android 11 version would have been detailed at the Google I/O conference, which now stands cancelled. Google is now going online only to reveal those important features of Android 11 and announce the first beta release via the live stream on June 3. The Android 11: The Beta Launch Show will start at 8 am PT, which translates to 8.30 pm IST on June 3.

" While the circumstances prevent us from joining together with you in-person at Shoreline Amphitheatre for Google I/O, our annual developer conference, we're organizing an online event where we can share with you all the best of what's new in Android. We hope you'll join us for #Android11: The Beta Launch Show, your opportunity to find out what's new in Android from the people who build Android," said Dave Burke, vice president of engineering for Android at Google. The show will be hosted by Burke, who will also conduct an Q&A session post the show.

While it is not confirmed, Google could drop some hints about the imminent Pixel 4a smartphone on its live show. The Pixel 4a has been in the rumour mill for quite some time, wherein its full design, retail box information, and key specifications have been leaked in abundance. The Pixel 4a will arrive as Google's affordable device that will sit at one position lower than that of Pixel 4. It will mainly be targeted at markets such as India to win customers with reasonable lower pricing than that of the full-fledged Pixel smartphones.

The Android 11 Developer Preview 4 brings some stability and performance updates over the Android 11 DP3. These updates have arrived after the developer community posted in their feedback. The Android 11 DP4 is available to download only on Pixel smartphones via OTA (over-the-air) updates. The Beta 1 release will happen next month, while the Beta 2 is scheduled to arrive sometime in July, followed by the Beta 3 release in August. The final build (stable build) of Android 11 is earmarked to come out in Q3 2020, as per Google's updated roadmap.