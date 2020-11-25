Google Pay denies charging money transfer fee from Indian users

Highlights Google will no longer allow peer-to-peer payments facility on its web app from January

Google will not charge transfer fee from users in India.

The old Google Pay app will not be functional from January 2021.

Google will no longer allow peer-to-peer payments facility on its web app from January. It was also reported that Google will start charging a fee for instant money transfer. However, as per the latest developments, it has been reported that the transfer is only applicable in the US market and it would not impact the users in India.

Google will charge a fee of 1.5 percent or $.31 (whichever is higher) when you transfer out money with a debit card. However, that is not for Indian users. Confirming the same, a Google spokesperson had said in a statement, "These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to the Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India."

Google had put out a notice on the web app that informs users that the site will no longer function from January 2021. "Starting early in 2021, you won't be able to use pay.google.com to send and receive money from other people. To send and receive money, use the new Google Pay app," the notice on the Google Pay website reads.

Google had decided to kill the Google Pay web app and along with it, the major function of peer-to-peer payments will be removed and will be made exclusive to mobile app only. This means that you can send or receive funds only through the Mobile app.

However, while Google will get rid of this feature, the other function including the manage payments method will pretty much stay. Along with this major development, the old Google app will stop working on smartphones starting in January 2021. This means that you will have to download the new version of the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store before the old app expires.

Earlier in November, Google launched a redesigned Google Pay for Android and iOS users. The app not only has a new logo but also comes along with lots of new features. The app has been launched in the US whereas the logo has changed in India as well.

Talking about the new Google Pay app, Caesar Sengupta, General Manager & VP, Google said, " Today we're taking an important step forward in our quest to make money simple, secure, and helpful. Starting in the U.S., we're launching a redesigned Google Pay app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed around your relationships with people and businesses. It helps you save money and gives you insights into your spending. It's built with multiple layers of security to keep your money and information private and safe. And in 2021, it will give you the chance to apply for a new kind of digital bank account with trusted financial institutions."