Google Pay rolls out NFC-based contactless card payment option in India

Highlights Google Pay will now enable users to add their credit or debit card numbers as a contactless payment method.

Google Pay will tokenise all card numbers so they are secure and not revealed.

However, this method will only work for direct payment to merchants and not people in general.

Google Pay users will now be able to make contactless payments using the near-field communication (NFC) technology system that the tech giant is currently testing in India. Google Pay, which until now supported a UPI-based payment method will give users the option to add their card numbers for direct payment. As per reports and a Google support page, "only Axis Visa cards and SBI Visa credit cards can be added to your payment methods. International cards aren't supported by Google Pay at this time."

To add their credit cards or debit cards as an NFC-payment option, Google users should: Go to Settings > Payment Methods > Add Card. Users should then fill in the card number, expiry date, CVV, and the card holder's name and billing address. Once they press on save, they will get an OTP for confirmation. The option to pay using NFC card method is not live for all users as of now and is a server-side roll out.

According to a support page by Google, once users enter their card numbers successfully, Google Pay creates a virtual account number known as a 'token' that replaces the card's actual number. The process, called tokenisation, can be used to pay merchants in day-to-day transactions. However, to pay people directly or to send or receive money with others, Google Pay users will still need to link a bank account that acts as the default payment method.

Once the users are registered, they will be able to use the tap and pay method that can be used at NFC-enabled terminals for making contactless payments using a smartphone. The card can be used to make three kinds of payments  tap and pay (NFC), Bharat QR and in-app merchants.

As per a report by Android Police, the identifiers will be stored locally, which means users have to set their cards up each time they reset your phone or get a new one. As of now, it is unclear if Google Pay will support more cards on the platform.

Google had announced the NFC-based payment system last year, at the Google for India event.