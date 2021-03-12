Google Pay will now send you personalised ads based on your spends

Google Pay announced a couple of privacy features yesterday. The search giant revealed in a blog that it will now let users delete their UPI transaction data. Apart from this, Google Pay will also let its users personalize the app. Based on your spending on the app, the company will send you relevant offers and rewards.

Google is rolling out the new set of features for the users in India. The company will start sending advertisements based on traffic and the spending habits of users. But if the user does not want to get any ads, they can opt out of the feature.

"Starting next week, your Google Pay app settings will provide you with more controls to decide how your Google Pay activity is used to personalize features within the app. All users will be asked to choose whether they would like to turn the control on or off as soon as they upgrade to the next version of the Google Pay app. Turning on "Personalisation within Google Pay'' will provide a more tailored experience within Google Pay," the Google blog read.



Google says that users will offers and advertisements based on your activity within Google Pay, including your transaction history. However, users can opt-out of the personalization feature if they want to avoid seeing ads on their app. If you want to access the feature, you will first have to update Google Pay on Android and iOS. As soon as the app gets updated, you will find the new personalization pop-up.

Apart from this, Google has also rolled out the option of deleting UPI transaction history. "We are committed to do more, and are excited to announce the next big step towards giving you more choice and control to manage your transaction data on Google Pay," Google said.

The search giant has stated in the blog that the transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads. "We know that safety and privacy is paramount for payments products and services, and people want more control and transparency on how their transaction data is used. In line with this commitment, your financial and transaction information on Google Pay has always been governed by your consent. Your personal information is never sold to anyone and your transaction history is not shared with any other Google product for targeting ads," it added.