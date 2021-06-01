Google Photos free unlimited storage ends today but you have three paid plans to choose from

Highlights Google Photos will tip the free unlimited storage of high-quality photos from today.

Starting today, any photo that is uploaded on Google Photo will be counted towards your Google Drive limit.

oogle rolled out a couple of updates that would help users in freeing up space.

Google Photos will tip the free unlimited storage of high-quality photos from today. Starting today, any photo that is uploaded on Google Photo will be counted towards your Google Drive limit. However, the high-quality pictures and videos that were added previously will not count towards the 15GB default storage that you get with a Google account. Google Photos allowed users to keep settings at high-quality photos so that the phone would continue backing up pictures that would not count against the standard 15GB storage.

Earlier this month, Google rolled out a couple of updates that would help users in freeing up space. Google had added a new review tool that would let users get rid of unwanted or blurry pictures. The tool will highlight pictures or videos that are blurry, screenshots and large videos that unnecessarily eats up a lot of space. Similarly, the users can go to manage storage setting and free up space. However, despite clearing up the drive, if you still run out of space, you always the paid plans to fall back upon. Here is the list:-

Google One currently has three paid plans available for users. Users can either choose to pay a monthly amount or opt for the yearly plan.

100GB: The first plan in the list offers 100GB storage at a monthly cost of Rs 130 and a yearly cost of Rs 1300. The subscription plan includes access to Google experts, the option to add family members and extra member benefits.

200GB: Another plan the list offers 200GB storage at a monthly price of Rs 210 and a yearly cost of Rs 2100. The plan includes 200GB storage, access to Google experts, the option to add family members and extra member benefits.

2TB: If you need more than 100GB and 200GB, you should consider the 2TB storage plan which costs Rs 650 a month and Rs 6500 per year. This is the most expensive plan in the entire lineup but includes access to Google experts, the option to add family members and extra member benefits.

If you don't wish to buy Google One subscription, you can consider the Apple One subscription but for that, you need to have an Apple device. The Apple One subscription plan in India starts from as low as Rs 195 for 50GB storage whereas the 200GB storage costs Rs 365.