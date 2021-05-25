Google Photos gets new updates before rolling out new storage policy

Highlights Google has launched a few tools to help users free up space.

Google has added a new review tool that would let users get rid of unwanted or blurry pictures.

The manage storage app also gets an estimating tool that shows users the time left for them to reach the storage limit

Google had announced in November last year that its Photos app would no longer provide free storage for high-quality uploads for users. The policy would be rolled out on June 1, but before the roll-out Google has launched a few tools to help users free up space. Google Photos was considered one of the best storage apps available because it allowed users to keep settings at high-quality photos so that the phone would continue backing up pictures that would not count against the standard 15GB storage. But Google decided to do away with one of its most popular features.

Before announcing the new storage policy, Google shared some of the new updates that would help users in knowing about their storage limit. Google has added a new review tool that would let users get rid of unwanted or blurry pictures. The tool will highlight pictures or videos that are blurry, screenshots and large videos that unnecessarily eats up a lot of space.

"Today, we're starting to roll out a tool in the Photos app to help you easily manage the photos and videos you've backed up that count toward your storage quota. The storage management tool surfaces photos or videos you might want to delete  like blurry photos, screenshots and large videos  so you can get the most out of your storage. You can also purchase more storage through Google One where available," Google said.

To get this tool, go to Account Settings and then to Back up and Sync settings. Tap on Manage Storage to see the types of files you want to delete from your folders. You can select all the images at once to free up space.

The manage storage app also gets an estimating tool that shows users the time left for them to reach the storage limit based on their settings and usage. As per Google's estimate, more than 80 per cent of users will be able to store roughly three more years of memories in High quality with free 15GB of storage. Google will notify users as they near the storage limit through emails and notifications on app. "If you don't see an estimate, you may not have uploaded many photos and videos to Google Photos, you may be close to your storage limit (making it difficult to predict how many months your remaining storage will last) or your account is provided through work, school, family or another group," the blog read.

Google also won't call your pictures "High-quality photos" it is renaming it to Storage saver which will start appearing on the app soon.