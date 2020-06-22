Google Photos may disable backups from messaging apps due to COVID 19

Highlights Google Photos may disable backups from messaging apps like WhatsApp, reports suggest.

Google Photos may further disable the autoplay from photos and videos while scrolling through the app.

Google Photos may enable the option to set profile pictures directly from the app.

Google Photos may disable backups from messaging apps like WhatsApp and others. Google Photos may also bring in a host of other features like an option to disable autoplay for motion pictures and video while scrolling.

Google Photos may also enable an option to set profile pictures directly from the app. These potential developments were first reported by XDA developers.

The developments take place in the backdrop of COVID 19 when a lot of media is being shared online.

The report stated that in such a situation when there is an overload of media exchange, the disabling of backups could help users limit internet usage. This means the users will save up on space and data.

Users can reverse the settings if they wish that the media from messaging apps have backup and sync. They will simply have to go to the Photos app followed by Settings and then go to Back up and Sync and enable it if the update rolls out by default anytime soon.

Google Photos may further make the auto-playing feature manual while scrolling through the Google app. The autoplay feature was introduced last year and did not get a very good response from users.

Jane Manchun Wong who observes the developments in apps stated that users will be able to set their profile picture from Google Photos.

Google Photos version 4.53 is reportedly testing the capability of these functions. There is no confirmation as to when these features will be rolled out but they have been noted by reverse engineers.

In related news, Facebook recently enabled a backup for photos on Facebook directly to Google photos through the Google Photo Transfer tool.

"People can access this new tool in Facebook settings within Your Facebook Information, the same place where you can download your information. We have kept privacy and security as top priorities, so all data transferred will be encrypted and people will be asked to enter their password before a transfer is initiated," Facebook said in a statement.

To enable the feature users should go to the settings option from their Facebook account. This should be followed by "Your Facebook Information." Users should then tap on "Transfer a copy of your Photos or Video" and then verify by entering their password. The photos get transferred once the destination is set as Google Photos.