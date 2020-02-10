Google Pixel 4a codename confirmed, tipped to sport Snapdragon 730 chipset

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is expected to be a mid-range offering with Snapdragon 730 SoC

Google's next smartphones are expected to be mid-range offerings, with their alleged codenames already popping up on the web. These codenames include names Sunfish, Redfin and Bramble which were found in a code in the new Google Camera app.

And now, a new report by XDA Developers claims to have established a direct link between the Google Pixel 4a and "Sunfish". The report also goes on to reveal some interesting information about the smartphone.

The revelation is in connection with the chipset of the device, which is believed to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730. If it indeed ends up being true, the chipset will ensure the device is a 4G only device, as opposed to some reports claiming it to be a 5G ready phone.

Apart from this, there is some information available about the other two Pixel devices expected to be launched this year.

The second in the list, Redfin, has previously been claimed to feature a slightly more powerful, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765. Apart from just affording the phone more power, it will also make the device 5G ready as the chipset comes with a built-in 5G modem.

The last phone in the list is bramble which again is said to feature the Snapdragon 765. However, it isn't entirely clear as to how it would differ from Sunfish in other ways.

Previously, renders of the Pixel 4a have also appeared on the web showing a device with a flat display with the presence of no curves. The leak claimed that the display could be around 5.7 or 5.8-inches diagonally thereby not being a major upgrade in size over its predecessor. However, the renders also showed that phone's display could be surrounded by much thinner bezels as compared to the 3a launched a year ago.

The phones are expected to be launched at I/O 2020, whose dates were revealed earlier. The company had announced via its events page that it's set to host the annual conference from May 12 to May 14, 2020 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View near Google's HQ.

Interestingly, this is the same event where Google announced the affordable Pixel 3a phones last year, and now, if rumours are to be believed, the search giant could end up launching its successor, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL, as well as the new Android 11 OS release.