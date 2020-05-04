Google Pixel 4a camera details and samples leak ahead of launch

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is tipped to go on sale on May 22

The Pixel 4a camera specs and samples have leaked ahead of launch

The phone could come with a 12.2-megapixel Sony sensor

Tech giant Google is widely expected to launch a new Pixel smartphone in the coming weeks. To be called the Pixel 4a, this device would be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a from 2019 and could borrow in terms of design and even specs from the company's current flagship, the Pixel 4.

Leading up to its launch, Google hasn't managed to keep absolute control over leaks and rumours about the phone. As a result, we know pretty much all there is to know about the phone even before it has been made official by Google.

Earlier, we've been told about the possible sale date for the Pixel 4a, as well as its core specs, and now a new report claims to have revealed camera samples of the Pixel 4a ahead of its launch.

The Pixel 4a's camera samples were shared by Cuban YouTuber Julio Lusson (TechnoLike Plus). The channel had previously shared the first real-world footage of the Pixel 4a and now, has shared camera samples that show off the Google Camera app's features like Portrait Mode, Astrophotography, Night Sight and HDR+. The camera samples in original quality can be viewed through this Google Photos link.

However, before we move on and talk about the samples and the specs of the camera, it should be noted that the device in question is running a pre-release firmware build, and as such, we could easily see Google make changes to the available modes, and even improve performance of the camera processing unit with the retail software release.

The Cuban YouTuber also shared the camera specifications with XDA Developers which confirms there will be a single rear camera at the back of the phone consisting of a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.73 aperture lens and 1.4µm pixel size. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and 1.14µm pixel size. Interestingly, this is the same sensor found on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, while the Sony IMX355 is the same primary front-facing camera sensor found on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. The website also reveals that the Pixel 4a's front camera is fixed-focus and supports EIS but no OIS, while the rear camera supports both OIS and EIS with auto-focus.

The publication also goes on to assess the Pixel 4a's camera samples which it claims pack "excellent detail, balanced noise reduction with visible luminance noise, adequate (but not best in class) dynamic range, and great color accuracy". It further compares the phone's Night Sight shots to the Galaxy S20+, only to declare the Pixel 4a as the winner.

As fas as the other specs of the phone go, the Pixel 4a in the past has been tipped to bring a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging.