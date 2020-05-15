Google Pixel 4a could be more affordable than iPhone SE 2020: Here is how much it could cost

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launched next month

The Pixel 4a could start at $299

At the price, the Pixel 4a will undercut the iPhone SE 2020 in terms of price

The Google Pixel 4a launch is just around the corner, with the device expected to be made official sometime in June. Ahead of its launch, the phone's specs and features have been leaked quite a few times, and now, a new leak has taken the lid off the pricing of the device too.

The Google Pixel 4a has long been rumoured to come bearing a price tag that's similar to last year's Pixel 3a. However, new information has emerged which claims the device could start retail for much less, with a $299 price tag now being tipped for the Pixel 4a.

The information comes courtesy of 9to5Google, which citing its sources claims that the Pixel 4a could cost less than the cheapest iPhone. The report claims that the Pixel 4a will be available at $349 for the 128GB variant, with a 64GB variant also possible for just $299.

This is sure to make the Pixel 4a quite popular with buyers as the price would make it one of the most affordable mid-segment smartphones in the market.

Earlier, the Pixel 4a's benchmark results had also leaked online. The phone has been claimed to have scored quite high as high in the Antutu benchmark, with its results claimed to be almost 70 per cent of the score achieved by the flagship Pixel 4. Its score is also on par with the Google Pixel 3 XL in terms of performance and also good enough to beat the Pixel 3a XL.

As fas as the other specs of the phone go, the Pixel 4a in the past has been tipped to bring a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

It is said to bring a single rear camera at the back of the phone consisting of a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.73 aperture lens and 1.4µm pixel size. At the front, there will be an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and 1.14µm pixel size. Interestingly, this is the same sensor found on the Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, and Pixel 4, while the Sony IMX355 is the same primary front-facing camera sensor found on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a.

To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging.