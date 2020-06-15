Google Pixel 4a launch likely delayed again, Pixel 5 announcement also pushed back

Highlights Google Pixel 4a was originally expected to be launched in May

The Google Pixel 4a has been hogging the headlines for a few weeks now. The phone was originally expected to become reality in May, but the Cornonavirus pandemic played havoc and forced Google to delay its plans for the launch of the phone.

The Pixel 4a was later tipped to have been given a July 13 launch date. However, it now appears Google may not even be able to stick to that timeline, with the phone now looking likely to only be launched in October later this year.

The news comes courtesy of noted tipster Jon Prosser, who claims that instead of launching the phone on July 13, Google will make an announcement for it on that day, and put up the phone for purchase only in October. Prosser in his tweet has also claimed that the Pixel 5 will also be facing delays when it comes to launch, however, he stopped short of revealing a launch date for the device. Additionally, he also claims that the blue version of the Pixel 4a has been cancelled altogether, leading to the phone only being launched in a single standard black color.

Where's Pixel 4a?



Here's an update:



AGAIN, it seems Google has delayed Pixel 4a



Announcement still happening on July 13



But in the system, it's listed that the "Black" model now launching October 22



"Barely Blue" has been removed entirely...



I'll keep you updated. https://t.co/UgsWJrYK4Upic.twitter.com/TX209u9Jqb  Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

As far as specifications go, most leaks point towards one thing: The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range device at best. All of the recent leaks claim the Pixel 4a could be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixel and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging. The Pixel 4a is tipped to be a feature-rich phone. The phone could get a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back instead of Face Unlock. Apart from this, the Pixel 4a should get the Now Playing feature and the new Google Assistant. And considering it's a Pixel smartphone, Google should also bring some of its most loved camera features to the device.