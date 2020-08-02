Google Pixel 4a launch today: Expected price, features and more

Highlights Google is all set to unveil one of its most-anticipated devices today, the Google Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a is expected to be priced around $349.

The Pixel 4a is also said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730

Google is all set to unveil one of its most-anticipated devices today, the Google Pixel 4a. The upcoming smartphone by Google will be made official globally during an online event later in the evening.

After months of speculations and leaks, the company on Friday confirmed the launch date of its upcoming phone by sharing a teaser on its social media handles. Google posted a teaser saying that "the Google just what you've been waiting for phone" will be launched on August 3. Although the tagline doesn't reveal the name of the phone, one doesn't need to think too hard about the phone Google is hinting at.

Google was earlier speculated to announce the successor to Pixel 3a during Google I/O developers conference which got cancelled due to coronavirus. Post which, the smartphone was tipped for a June and then a July launch as well but as Google would have it, the phone will now be unveiled on August 3. The smartphone is being touted as a mid-ranger at least that's what the leaks and specifications have been hinting at so far. It is speculated to be priced somewhere around $349.

While Google has still kept the specifications of the Pixel 4a under wraps, noted tipster Ishan Agarwal has leaked quite a lot about the smartphone.

Google Pixel 4a: How to watch the live stream

The Google Pixel 4a will be made official on August 3 but the company hasn't provided any details about the timings yet. Stay tuned for more updates.

Google Pixel 4a: Expected price and specifications

As of now, there is no official announcement about the specifications and the pricing of the Google Pixel 4a but the rumours are rife that the phone would be priced $349 in the United States. In India, the price could be under Rs 30,000 or even less.

Coming to the specifications, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The Pixel 4a could be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Pixel 4a is rumoured to house a 3140mAH Battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, as per the previous leaks, the phone might not come with support for wireless charging. In terms of camera, the leaks have revealed that the Pixel 4a could feature a 12-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel camera. Apart from this, the Pixel 4a get a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back instead of Face Unlock.