Google Pixel 4a launched: Price, specifications, features and everything you need to know

Highlights Google has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-range device, the Google Pixel 4a for $349.

Google has launched the Pixel 4a in a single model with a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Google Pixel will be available in India in October.

After months of speculations and leaks, Google has made the Pixel 4a official. The tech giant has finally launched its much-anticipated mid-range device, the Google Pixel 4a for $349. Ahead of the official, several leaks had revealed the specifications of Pixel 4a along with the design and features. The smartphone will compete with the iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus Nord in the market and will arrive in India later in October.

Google has launched the Pixel 4a in a single model with a single variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A 5G variant of the Pixel 4a has also been announced but that would not be available for sale in India. Google is yet to reveal the India pricing of the device. Interestingly, the Google Pixel has been launched at a much affordable price as compared to Google Pixel 3a.

Here is everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications

Display: The Google Pixel 4a features a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ punch-hole OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Chipset: The Google Pixel is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 730G chipset

RAM: The smartphone has been launched in a single 6GB RAM variant

Storage: Along with the 6GB RAM, the Google Pixel 4a has an internal storage of 128GB

Rear cameras: In terms of camera, the Google Pixel 4a features a square camera island which houses a 12.2-megapixel dual pixel phase detection rear camera with f/1.7 aperture, OIS, and a 77-degree field of view.

Front camera: On the front, the Google Pixel 4a has an 8-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view.

Battery: The Google Pixel 4a houses a 3140 battery.

Google Pixel 4a: Features

Google Pixel phones are known for great camera specifications as seen in the previous devices too. Unlike other smartphones in the market, the Pixel 4a doesn't feature too many cameras on the rear. It only has a single 12.2-megapixel camera to lead the show but the company plans to lay special emphasis on the camera by keeping the hardware to the minimum. It is speculated to include 4K 30fps video recording and 1080p 120fps recording features for impeccable video recording.

Apart from the camera, the Google Pixel 4a comes with OLED display which will have features such as Always On Display and Now Playing along with support for Titan M Security Module. As far as the battery of the smartphone is concerned, the company hasn't revealed whether the 3140mAH battery will come with fast charging support or not.

Google Pixel 4a: Price and availability

Google had announced Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G variant, that would be available later this year. Both models will be available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia. However, the 5G variant of Pixel 4a will not arrive in India.

The Google Pixel 4a has been launched for $349 and the 5G variant is priced at $449. The smartphone will go on sale in India in October but the company has not revealed the India pricing of the device.