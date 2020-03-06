Google Pixel 4a live images leak, reveal punch-hole display and square-shaped rear camera

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launched in May 2020

The smartphone was earlier expected to be unveiled during Google's I/O 2020

I/O 2020 was scheduled to be held between May 12 and 14

Even as Google has dropped plans of hosting I/O 2020, the products and services which were to be announced at the event may still go ahead as planned. Latest reports suggest that the company's next flagship line-up, the Pixel 4a, will be launched in May, and ahead of the launch, the first live images of the device have surfaced on the web.

The live images show a number of interesting things about the device, including the fact that the front of the phone could sport what appears to be a punch hole in the upper left corner. The images also reveal that the Pixel 4a will not house an in-display fingerprint scanner, and will house a reader on the back panel, along with one camera and one LED flash inside a square set-up.

If this does end up being so, Google will end up with a design that's pretty much the same for all Pixel devices currently in its line-up.

Earlier, reports had claimed the device would come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. If it indeed ends up being true, the chipset will ensure the device is a 4G only device, as opposed to some reports claiming it to be a 5G ready phone.

Previously, renders of the Pixel 4a have also appeared on the web showing a device with a flat display with the presence of no curves. The leak claimed that the display could be around 5.7 or 5.8-inches diagonally thereby not being a major upgrade in size over its predecessor. However, the renders also showed that phone's display could be surrounded by much thinner bezels as compared to the 3a launched a year ago.

The phones were initially expected to be launched at I/O 2020, whose dates were revealed earlier. The company had announced via its events page that it's set to host the annual conference from May 12 to May 14, 2020 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View near Google's HQ. However, with the event now cancelled, we expect Google to unveil the smartphone quietly.