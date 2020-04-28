Google Pixel 4a release date, images, features and everything else you need to know

Highlights Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

The Pixel 4a will be the successor to the Pixel 3a from 2019

The phone could share some features with the Pixel 4

With the iPhone SE (2020) out of the way, all eyes are now firmly fixed on the launch of the Google Pixel 4a. Expected to be the next big release from the world of smartphones, the Pixel 4a is tipped to launch in the next month or two.

The successor of Google's best selling smartphone, the Pixel 3a, this new smartphone is expected to be modeled on the Pixel 4 in terms of design and much of the specs. However, there will be key differences that will help set the budget offering apart from the flagship Pixel 4.

Thanks to the leaks and rumors which have been coming in steadily over the past few weeks, we already know what these key differences could be. Let's take a look at the available information to find out what the Pixel 4a could be like upon its launch.

Pixel 4a: Expected price

Over the last few weeks, there have been a number of leaks that have talkied about the pricing of the Pixel 4a. With only a few weeks to go for its rumoured launch, some have started claiming that the Pixel 4a could start at $400 to maintain the price point set by the previous generation Pixel A series smartphone.

In India, this should translate to the Pixel 4a selling at a similar price point as last year. However, some leaks have suggested that there might be a 128GB storage configuration available as well, which could be slightly more expensive than the Rs 39,999 price of the Pixel 3a from last year.

Pixel 4a: Expected design

Ahead of the Pixel 4a's launch, we seen the phone being leaked a number of times. The leaks have pretty much revealed all about the design. The recent leaks, including a hands on video of the phone, leaked live images have revealed in detail the Pixel 4a's design.

From the leaked videos and images, we can tell that the Pixel 4a could come with curved edges with thin bezels on it. There is a punch-hole design on the display with a single front-facing camera. The back has a squarish camera bump with a single camera and an LED flash, positioned diagonally inside the module. At the center of the smartphone is a circular fingerprint sensor, leading us to believe that Google might skip face unlock on the Pixel 4a.

Pixel 4a: Expected specifications

There has also been a lot of chatter about the internals of the Pixel 4a, with leaks also revealing key details about the hardware the phone could come packing upon its launch.

While there are some conflicting reports, most claim the Pixel 4a could be powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is likely to feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixel and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

To keep the phone running, Google is tipped to equip the Pixel 4a with a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W USB Type-C fast charging. However, the phone will miss out on wireless charging.

Pixel 4a: Features

The phone has been repeatedly tipped to not bring features such as Face Unlock with itself. As per the leaked images we've seen over the past few weeks, the phone could instead just go for a capacitive fingerprint scanner at the back. If this happens, it will all but mean that the phone will skip on Face Unlock tech.

But on the other hand, it should get the Now Playing feature and the new Google Assistant. And considering it's a Pixel smartphone, Google should also bring some of its most loved camera features to the device.