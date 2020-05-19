Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5XL could launch without Soli radar chip

Highlights Google Pixel 5 is expected to be launched later this year

The Pixel 5 could launch with the Soli radar chip

The lack of the chip will see it not support Motion Sense technology

It's that time of the year when Google launches its affordable A series of Pixel phones, the latest of which is expected to be the Pixel 4a that's tipped for launch next month. But even as we await its launch, a new report now has emerged which talks about the next flagship, the Pixel 5.

The new report reveals some interesting bits about the Pixel 5, including the fact that it won't feature the Motion Sense technology. The feature is set to be missing from the Google Pixel 5 series which should be launched later this year.

The feature which makes sense of Project Soli radar chip enables a gesture-based control system on the phone. While gesture-based controls are available on other phones too, Googles is the most sophisticated as it depends on a Soli radar chip hardware.

The removal of the chip would also make sense as the presence of the Soli chip also ensured that Google could not make the phone available in a lot of regions. This is because the radar chip uses a certain frequency range, which are reserved for the military in many countries like India, Japan and China.

Apart from this, the Pixel 5 is tipped to bring a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. However certain reports suggest the phone may end up going for a Snapdragon 765G chipset instead which is aimed at premium mid-range devices. This would help the phone maintain costs.

The Pixel 5 series is could come with a triple-camera setup on the back and also include a wide-angle sensor at the back. Apart from this very little is known about the device, however, more should be known in the coming weeks once the Pixel 4a finally becomes reality.

The mid-segment smartphone from Google is said to sport a price tag of $299 and is expected to go on sale starting next month. The phone could get a Snapdragon 730 SoC and bring a single-camera set-up.