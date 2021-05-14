Google Pixel 6 looks bold in leaked renders, may have a Pro version not XL

Highlights Google Pixel 6 has leaked with a completely new design.

Instead of the stove-like camera design, the Pixel 6 may have a slab now.

Google Pixel 6 is expected to arrive later this year.

Google Pixel 6 is still months away from the launch, but a renowned tipster has dropped perhaps the biggest leak that gives away almost everything about the next Pixel's design. In a series of press renders shared by Jon Prosser, the Pixel 6 design looks outlandish and very un-Google, but it creates a sense of excitement and that a company like Google is ready for some experiment. The renders show a massive horizontal slab jutting out from the rest of the phone's back, dividing it into two parts with different shades.

The Google Pixel 6 render shows the phone from all angles, and it looks quite the opposite of what everyone thought it would look like. The stove-like design that we became familiar with subsequent Pixel editions, such as last year's Pixel 5, has completely vanished in favour of a new horizontal array. This array has got three camera sensors lined up in a disciplined manner, along with the LED flash finding its spot at the far right corner of the array. The array sticks out from the rest of the body in a design that will make the phone wobble when kept on a surface. This slab ends in a curve at both edges, giving it a complete appearance.

Source: Jon Prosser

The details of the cameras are still not known, but since we are talking about the Pixel, I think we do not need to stress the megapixel count anyway. Google uses its highly revered computational algorithms and machine learning to improve photos to an extraordinary level in the smartphone world. The Pixel 6 will be no exception. While we are still talking about cameras, the selfie shooter on the upcoming Pixel phone seems moved a bit. Instead of having the punch-hole on the left, the Pixel 6 may have it at the dead centre.

These renders look very official and the Pixel 6 in them shows two colours on the back separated by the camera slab. There is orange on the top and a vanilla colour at the bottom. Max Weinbach, another credible tipster, has, however, said that he cannot confirm the colours on the Pixel 6, even though he can agree with the rest of the design to an extent. See, these are early renders and there is a possibility a thing or two may not be true. And that is something we will know when Google will officially show off the Pixel 6.

This time, Google may take a little different approach. Instead of launching an XL version, there will be a Pro version, much like how Apple has it. This means we may be seeing the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro later this year. There will be noticeable differences between the two phones, especially in the camera department. But specifics are not available right now.

For what it is worth, Google Pixel 6 looks daring this time and this design is something that may remind you of phones from Chinese brands.