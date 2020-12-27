Google Pixel 6 tipped to get under-display selfie camera

Highlights Google is tipped to launch the Pixel 6 with a new selfie camera.

The phone is said to feature an under-display selfie lens.

The device is expected to get two cameras at the back.

Google's next flagship phone, the Pixel 6, is tipped to bring with itself some major upgrades with a new patent discovered by Patently Apple showing a new Pixel phone with no visible front-facing camera or cut-outs for a pop-up lens.

While the patent doesn't mention it, the absence of a cut-out on the display or on the body for a front camera is a strong hint that the device may come with an under-display lens. The patent also reveals other details about the phone, including the basic design of the phone and location of the main camera. The patent shows the primary camera module's design and location will remain unchanged from what was seen on the Pixel 5. As such, the patent suggests the camera module will include two sensors and an LED flash.

Over the last few weeks, a number of phone makers have been tipped to launch new devices in 2021 with under-display selfie cameras. And now, it appears Google could be one of them.

Apart from this, the patent does not reveal anything else about the device, however, leaks have revealed some details about the upcoming phone in the past. Reports suggest the phone will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship processor which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For cameras, the phone will get a dual-camera setup and will come with connectivity options including the presence of a dual SIM slot.

Another thing to note here is that there have been reports about Google working on a Pixel 5 Pro that it intends to launch early in 2021. While there is no guarantee about the device, it has also been speculated that the new under-display lens technology could be used on the Pixel 5 Pro instead of the Pixel 6. However, considering that it's a premium technology, we do not expect that to be the case.

All this, however, is based on the assumption that Google will indeed roll-out this feature to its phones. Which honestly still remains a big if considering the latest information comes courtesy of a patent and not a leak via a reliable tipster.