Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched with Adaptive Sound, single tap connectivity

After months of speculations, Google has now officially launched the Pixel Buds A-Series. These new-gen true wireless earbuds are meant to be a more affordable iteration of the Pixel Buds at a launch price of $99 (roughly Rs 7,500).

The new earbuds by Google promise a range of features in a design that is similar to the original Pixel Buds. The in-ear headphones are shaped in the form of a dot, with no AirPods-like stem extensions, ensuring a snug fit covering the whole ear.

As per Google, the new Pixel Buds A-Series are easy to pair with any Android device and require just one tap for establishing a connection. The wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and can connect to Android, iOS or any other Bluetooth 4.0+ device.

Pixel Buds A-Series miss out on active noise cancellation, though Google has enabled them with a passive noise reduction. There is also an Adaptive Sound feature that adjusts the volume as per the surroundings.

The true wireless headphones by Google are equipped with a custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker driver inside each earbud for optimum audio. There is also a spatial vent for in-ear pressure reduction and spatial awareness, as well as dual beamforming mics for phone calls.

Pixel Buds A-Series sport capacitive touch sensors that let the users control the music, calls, and the Google Assistant. There is an IR proximity sensor to detect positioning in or off the ears and autoplay or pause accordingly.

As for the battery, the Pixel Buds A-Series promise a battery life lasting 5 hours of music or 2.5 hours of talking on a single charge. Including the capacity of the charging case, the earbuds can go on for up to 24 hours of music playback or 12 hours of talk time. Google says that a 15-minute charge can provide up to 3 hours of music or 1.5 hours of talk time.

Other features on the new Pixel Buds variant include a built-in motion-detecting accelerometer and a Hall Effect sensor within the case to detect when it's open or closed. Google says that the Pixel Buds A-Series come with an IPx4 rating for resistance to splashes of water.

Pixel Buds A-Series are available in select countries as of now, in a total of two colour variants - Clearly White and Dark Olive. It is not clear if they would make their way to India anytime soon.