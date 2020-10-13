Google Play Music shuts down, YouTube Music brings new features for users

Highlights "The Music store on Google Play is no longer available," says company's webpage.

Meanwhile YouTube Music adds new features to attract the attention of users.

In the coming months, YouTube Music Premium users will get more features.

Google has been telling its Play Music store users to transfer data to YouTube Music before the company shuts down its app. Finally, the webpage of Google Play Music store shows "The Music store on Google Play is no longer available." The Play Music library can now be accessed by transferring it to YouTube Music. Google says that users can either download the data via Google Takeout or delete the data through Play Music account settings.

Google, in an effort to move its music streaming services to YouTube Music, warns that users will lose access to the Google Play Music app by the end of the year. If a user doesn't transfer or download their data, it will eventually be deleted.

Meanwhile YouTube Music continues to attract the attention of users. With YouTube Music app, users can "find millions of official songs, playlists, videos and more," and "discover new music with personalized recommendations" and can also, "upload up to 100k tracks to YouTube Music at music.youtube.com"

Additionally, YouTube Music has announced a couple of new features to expand music experience on smart TVs. In an official YouTube blog post, the company said, "Since the launch of YouTube Music in the YouTube app on TVs this past July, we've been eagerly listening to your feedback and continue working hard to provide the best experience possible. Starting today, we're excited to announce several new features, available on all smart TVs."

For the YouTube Music app on TV running the Android TV OS, the company has added features such as "Access your uploads: Upload songs to your YouTube Music library from your computer, and access them on the big screen."

More features include "Listen and look on TVs: A new playback interface now includes information like the song and artist name, and a progress bar as music plays." Also, "Explore tunes on your home screen: On devices with the Android TV home screen, you'll see an all new YouTube Music row to help you find your next song - from old classics to new hits."

YouTube blog post also noted, "In the coming months, YouTube Music Premium users will be able to continue playing music in the background after exiting the app, similar to YouTube Music on mobile, so stay tuned!"