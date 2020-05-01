Google redesign makes sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Forms files simpler for web, rollout slated for May 26

Highlights Google announced an update that will make sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets and Forms files easier on the web.

The update will be fully rolled out by May 26 and is available to all G Suite, Drive Enterprise customers and personal account holders.

The three key updates are focussed on highlighting common tasks, avoiding unintended permission changes, highlighting who has access to a file.

Google has worked on an update that intends to make sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets, Forms and Slides files easier on the web. Given the current work-from-home culture and keeping its user's privacy in mind, the new UI has been brought about by the tech-giant for the web.

According to Google, it is what makes it easier to share files only with people without expanding access beyond what's needed.

Google, in a blog, stated that the three key updates are focussed on highlighting common tasks and avoiding unintended permission changes and highlighting who has access to a file.

The rollout is slated for May 26 and is available to all G Suite and Drive Enterprise customers, as well as users with personal Google Accounts.

The new sharing dialog which has been introduced highlights essential user tasks like sharing files, changing permissions and viewing file access. The redesign also visually helps to separate sharing content with people individually and sharing something in a group through a link.

Before this update, sharing with people along with permission and the option to get a link were put together in the same box.

With the new update, a copy link button has been added to make it easier for the user to get the link without changing link permissions.

Another significant change that has been brought about to the new interface is the easy visibility of who has the current access to any item. This will make it easier to audit and change permissions.

The blog noted that there will be no admin control for this feature and the feature will automatically be ON for end users.

Here's how you can share files or generate links on Google Drive:

To share a single file from Google Drive

On a computer, go to Google Drive, Sheets, Slides, Docs

Click on the file you want to share

Click on Share

To share multiple files

On a computer, go to Google Drive

Press shift on the keyboard and select multiple files

Click share on the top right

You can limit who you want to share your files with. To share it with someone, you can share it through their email address.

To give more access to who you share your files with, click on the down arrow. Select viewer, commentator, editor as per your preference.

You can notify people by sending across a mail to them. You can either check or uncheck the box depending on whether you want to notify people.

To share a link to the file

Click on share, get link. After clicking on get link, click on the down arrow.

You can further choose who you want to share the link with and put the settings as a viewer, commentator, or editor.

Click on Copy Link and then click on Done. You can paste the link in the location you want to share it.