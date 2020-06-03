Google removes Remove China Apps and Mitron app from Play Store

Highlights Google has removed Mitron app, Remove China app from Pay Store

Google has removed two of the popular emerging appsthe Mitron App and Remove China Apps from Play Store. The Remove China Apps became a sensation overnight and did just what its name suggests. However, the show couldn't go on for long as it violated Google Play Store's Deceptive Behaviour Policy. The app that went live on May 17 had crossed 1 million downloads on Play Store and was rated 4.8 stars on the app.

As per Google's Deceptive Policy, the company doesn't allow apps that attempt to deceive users or enable dishonest behavior. "We don't allow apps that attempt to deceive users or enable dishonest behavior including but not limited to apps which are determined to be functionally impossible. Apps must provide an accurate disclosure, description and images/video of their functionality in all parts of the metadata and should perform as reasonably expected by the user. Apps must not attempt to mimic functionality or warnings from the operating system or other apps. Any changes to device settings must be made with the user's knowledge and consent and be easily reversible by the user," the policy read.

The Remove China Apps developed by Jaipur-based OneTouch AppLabs came at a time when the anti-China sentiment was at its peak. However, the developers had claimed that app has been developed for "educational purposes only". Confirming the suspension from Google Play Store, the developers of the app tweeted saying that Google had suspended the Remove China Apps.They also thanked people for supporting them.

Similarly, another popular app called the Mitron app, that planned to take on TikTok was removed from Google Play Store as well. The app had over 5 million downloads. Mitron app was reportedly taken down after a few vulnerabilities were found in the app and it was also found to be offering the same benefit to the users that TikTok was already offering. Copying the idea or content of an existing app is considered a violation by the tech giant.

Google in its spam and functionality page had mentioned that it doesn't allow apps that provide the same experience on its Play Store."We don't allow apps that merely provide the same experience as other apps already on Google Play. Apps should provide value to users through the creation of unique content or services, Google said.

The source code of the Mitron App was bought by IIT Roorkee Shivank Agarwal from Pakistani coding company Qboxus. Ironically, the app that was being launched as India's alternative to TikTok but wasn't even created in India.