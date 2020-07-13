Google reveals Google Pay users contributed over Rs 124 crore to PM Cares Fund

Highlights Google Pay carried out more than 2 million transactions to PM Cares Fund.

A total amount of Rs 1,24,84,92,307 was donated to PM Cares Fund.

Google is investing whopping $10 billion into India's internet infrastructure.

Google Monday revealed the total donation made to the PM Cares Fund via Google Pay app stands at a whopping Rs 124 crore via more than 2 million transactions. At the Google for India 2020 event, which was held online-only for the first time in the past six years, Google India country head and vice president, Sanjay Gupta said people from various strata have come forward to make their contributions to the relief fund that was set up by the PM Modi-led government to tackle the covid-19 pandemic. The Google Pay app is one of the platforms that allow digital transactions to the PM Cares Fund.

The net donation amount made to the PM Cares Fund via the Google Pay app to date is Rs 1,24,84,92,307. The number of transactions that carried out the huge sum of money to the relief fund was 22,44,905. Google Pay uses the payments infrastructure of Unified Payments Interface, better known as UPI, to make money transfers to bank accounts. Formerly known as Google Tez, the Google Pay is one of the premier UPI-based apps that drove about 80-90 per cent of UPI transactions, clocking more between 221-225 million, in the country in the year 2019.

The digital-only event saw the Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaking for the company's contributions to India's digital economy, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pichai had a word with Modi on cybersecurity and data security that is at the helm of Digital India project. Pichai was joined by Ravi Shankar Prasad, India's IT Minister, to outline the latest announcement. Google will invest $10 billion in India over the tenure of five years into various industries.

Last year, Google piloted many features for the Indian consumers, such as Google Assistant on the phone line and more accurate alerts for changes in weather, including flood alerts. The Google ecosystem for India has inclusively provided products to masses, including Android. According to Google, India is the second-largest Android manufacturing country in the world and about 2 billion Android devices are active in India at a given time.