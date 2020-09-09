Google rolls out Android 11 for Pixel phones, OnePlus, Xiaomi and more

Highlights Google has finally rolled out the much-awaited Android 11 for its users.

The update has been rolled out for Google Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi and .Oppo phones

Android 11 has brought along several interesting features that would give users more control over privacy and data.

Google has finally rolled out the much-awaited Android 11 for its users. The latest version of the operating system would be available for select smartphone brands including Google Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Oppo. Android 11 has brought along several interesting features that would give users more control over privacy and data, redesigned media controls and enhanced communications tools.

Announcing the update on Twitter, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Excited that Android 11 starts rolling out today, with better ways to communicate, new ways to manage your devices & media, and even more control over your data and privacy."

While Android 11 has released with as many as 11 new features, here's looking at some of the important features that would make the update worthwhile.

 Android 11 will move the messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notifications section. This would make it easy for users to manage their conversations in one spot. Users can also prioritize conversations that are important to them. Earlier, people had to switch between multiple messaging apps but now Android 11 will bring all the apps under one roof for a seamless messaging experience.

 Android 11 has also introduced a new feature called Bubbles. This feature will help users in multi-tasking. The bubbles will float over the apps that you are using and if you get an important message you will not have to leave your app to respond to the message. You can simply tap on the bubble and reply there.

 Another most-awaited feature that the Android 11 has brought along with itself is the built-in screen recorder. This would let users capture and share with their friends whatever they are watching or doing on their phones. Users will be able to record whatever you wish to without needing an extra app for screen recording.

 The media controls have also been redesigned in the latest version of the operating system. "You can now quickly switch the device your media is playing on, so you can take your music with you from your headphones to your speaker without missing a beat," the Google blog said. Along with this, users can also access all the smart devices connected to their smartphones simply by long-pressing the power button.

 Android 11 has also brought along a couple of privacy features that might turn out to be very useful for the users. For instance, if you have not used an app for a long time, the new update will stop the app from accessing your data even when you have not used it in months. "Android will now "auto-reset" permissions for your unused apps and notify you accordingly. You can always decide to re-grant the app permissions the next time you use the app," the blog said.