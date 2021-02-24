Google rolls out schedule messages, dark mode for Maps and other features

Highlights Google olling out a couple of new updates to its apps along with dark mode for Google Maps.

Google said that the new features will make Android phones more secure and convenient for users.

Google is rolling out password checkup, schedule messages and other features.

Google on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out a couple of new updates to its apps along with dark mode for Google Maps. Google said that the new features will make Android phones more secure and convenient for users. Among the features that Google is rolling out, it will also launch the possibility of scheduling messages on Google Messages, password checkups on Android.

Google is slowly rolling out the updates to various apps so you may not get the new features right away. The process would take time but you can keep checking the Play Store for updates and download whenever there is one. So let us have a look at the updated Google plans to roll out:-

Password checkup on Android

Google is rolling out a new feature called Password Check-up that would let users know if the password they are using has been previously exposed and what to do about it. Whenever you enter a password into an app on your phone using Autofill with Google, it will check those credentials against a list of known compromised passwords. If your passwords are comprised, Google will alert you and guide you to check your password and change it.

Schedule messages on Google Messages

Google is finally rolling out the most important feature we have always wanted. The search giant will start rolling out schedule send-in Messages for phones running Android 7 and newer. This feature as the name suggests would allow users to schedule messages on the Google Messages app. The feature would let user compose a message ahead of time when it's convenient for you, and schedule it to send at the right moment. For example, if you want to miss your friend on his birthday exactly at 12 AM, you can schedule if you don't want to stay awake till then.

Dark Mode for Google Maps

Google is rolling out the much-needed dark mode for one of its most popular apps-Google Maps. "With the dark theme in Google Maps soon expanding to all Android users globally, you can give your eyes a much-needed break and save on battery life. Simply head to your Settings, tap on Theme, and then on "Always in Dark Theme" to lower the lights when you're navigating, exploring, or getting things done with Maps. Change your mind? Just tap on "Always in Light Theme" to switch it back," Google said in the blog.