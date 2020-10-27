Google says all its new Pixel and Nest products are designed with recycled materials

Highlights Google noted that Pixel 5s back cover is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium, and is the first phone to incorporate recycled aluminium.

Google has announced that all its new Pixel and Nest products use recycled material and that it is ahead of schedule. Google aimed to include recycled materials in all of its Made By Google products including Pixel phones, Pixelbooks, Google Home speakers, Nest devices, and accessories like phone cases and charging stands by 2022.

David Bourne, Google sustainability systems architect, in a blog post said, "Google's focus on incorporating recycled materials in our hardware design not only supports our sustainability commitments but also enables our supply chain partners to confidently invest in and develop these types of materials so that the wider consumer electronics industry can use them too."

Bourne noted that Pixel 5's back housing or the back cover is made with 100 percent recycled aluminum, and is the first phone to incorporate recycled aluminum. This eliminates the use of mined aluminum in the enclosure and reduces waste and lowers the carbon footprint of manufacturing the enclosure by 35 percent compared to using virgin aluminum.

He further noted that the Nest Audio has 70 per cent recycled plastic across its enclosure parts including the acoustic fabric, and is covered in the same sustainable fabric that was first introduced with Nest Mini last year. Google uses 75 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, in the trim plate in the new Nest Thermostat.

Google has upped its goal by committing to use recycled or renewable material in at least 50 percent of all plastic used across in all hardware products by 2025. Bourne noted that Google aims to make its product packaging 100 percent plastic-free and 100 percent recyclable by 2025.

"To get us there, we need to uncover alternative, recyclable materials that will still protect our products. It'll take partnering with our suppliers, tinkering in the lab and sharing learnings across the industry, but we'll get there," he said. Last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company aims to run all its operations purely on carbon-free energy by 2030.



