Google Search to soon get dark mode on desktop

Highlights Google could soon bring dark mode for Search on desktop.

As of now, most apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, and others have received dark mode on Android.

As per a report on 9to5 Mac, Google is testing dark mode for desktop search.

Google could soon bring dark mode for Search on desktop. This means that users can turn on the dark mode for desktop whenever the feature is rolled out. As of now, most apps including Facebook, WhatsApp, and others have received dark mode on Android. But as per reports, Google is now testing dark mode for Search on the web.

As per a report on 9to5 Mac, Google is testing dark mode for desktop search. "The white background switches to a dark gray hue that matches first-party mobile apps. Google's logo is white instead of being multi-colored  though the microphone icon is unchanged, while the gray outline of the search field is reversed. The usually colorful icons representing the different filters (All, Images, News, etc.) are just blue, with the tab accent color similar," the report stated.

The report further revealed that once the feature is turned on, the multi-colored Google logo will turn white, there will be no changes in the microphone. The fonts would appear in white whereas the links would continue to appear in blue, as per screenshots shared by the 9to5 Google. The screenshots are from Windows 10 in both Chrome and Firefox.

9to5 Google stated in its report that the dark mode has not been rolled out entirely. Only a handful of users have received the feature so far.

On a related note, Google earlier announced that it is rolling out a new information panel in Search to counter misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. Google aims to combat misinformation about coronavirus. UK will be the first country to receive the new feature because it is first country to officially roll out vaccines.

"Beginning in the United Kingdom, we're launching a new feature on Search so when people look up information for COVID-19 vaccines, we will surface a list of authorized vaccines in their location, as well as information panels on each individual vaccine. As other health authorities begin authorizing vaccines, we'll introduce this new feature in more countries," Karen DeSalvo, MD, M.P.H, Chief Health Officer, Google Health said in a blog.

Google said when the pandemic first came into notice, it had given $250 million in Ad Grants to help more than 100 government agencies around the world run critical public service announcements about COVID-19. It had also partnered with fact-checking groups to counter misinformation on its platform.

The search giant revealed that it had removed more than 700,000 videos that were misleading the people about COVID-19 and were spreading fake information about the disease.