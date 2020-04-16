Google slows down its hiring process for 2020, CEO Sundar Pichai tells staff

Highlights A report states that Google CEO, Sundar Pichai, in an email to his employees said that the hiring process for 2020 would be slowed down.

This move comes as businesses have been cutting down on ads to save money as the travel and retail sectors have been affected the most.

However, Google will take on board the employees who have already been hired and have not yet started working.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in an email, has told his employees that parent company Alphabet and Google are going to slow down the hiring process for the year 2020. A report by Bloomberg notes that Pichai highlighted the areas wherein the company would be cost cutting. He said that the company would calibrate the focus of pace and investments. This focus would be turned towards areas like data centers and machines, and non-business essential marketing and travel.

This development comes in the backdrop of Covid-19 disease because of which many companies around the world are taking a hit. The report states that Google has majorly been affected because businesses have been cutting down on ads to save money. Other sectors which mainly generate revenue are the retail and travel sectors. These are Google's advertising customers.

Google will maintain hiring momentum in a small number of strategic areas. The company will also take the people onboard who have been hired but have not started working yet, a Google spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Addressing his staff Pichai wrote, "The entire global economy is hurting, and Google and Alphabet are not immune to the effects of this global pandemic." We exist in an ecosystem of partnerships and interconnected businesses, many of whom are feeling significant pain."

When it comes to job cuts, Google has been thick-skinned except for the recession which took place in 2009. Google reportedly hired more than 20,000 people last year. Google has asked its staff to work from home globally in March because of the pandemic. The company is also covering wages for contract workers for a certain period.

Google India has collaborated with the government to make people aware about coronavirus pandemic. It is also taking initiatives to generate relief for the workers and daily wage earners.

Google India's recent tweet read, "Working closely with @mygovindia, we are now surfacing locations of food shelters & night shelters on Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant, to help migrant workers & affected people across cities."

Moreover, Google Search, Maps, Google Assistant, YouTube have been tweaked to show consolidated information, COVID-19 related information with links to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare resources, and other authoritative content on symptoms, prevention and treatment, according to google.



