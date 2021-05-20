Google starts testing a follow button in Chrome for websites that support RSS

Highlights A RSS-powered Follow button has been spotted on Chrome Canary.

Google says that the feature will let users follow the websites they care about.

The Follow button will appear in Chromes overview menu upon rollout.

Google Chrome might soon be introducing a new feature to its users, which will allow them to keep up to date with their favourite websites. The most used browser around the world has been seen testing the feature as of now and might soon roll it out in a stable version.

Google Chrome was recently spotted testing a Follow feature for websites. The option appears in Chrome's overview menu and helps its users follow a particular website for updates right on the web browser.

Users can simply click on the Follow button if they like a website. If done, they will be able to see the latest content update by the website in a new "Following" section on the New Tab page of Chrome.

In a recent blog post, Google Chrome Product Manager Janice Wong mentioned that the team's goal for this feature is to allow people to "follow the websites they care about, from the large publishers to the small neighbourhood blogs." This can be done by simply tapping a Follow button in Chrome.

The feature will make use of Really Simple Syndication or RSS to gather and display content from websites. Google thus recommends publishers to keep their RSS feed up to date to let Chrome provide the latest content from their websites through this new feature.

The feature, however, might be far from a stable version rollout for now. It has been spotted as a new experiment by Google on Chrome Canary, a version of Chrome mostly used by developers to test their websites and tools.

So as the standard procedure goes, the Follow button is first likely to undergo testing on Chrome Canary. Following this, it will make its way to Chrome Beta, where it will be tested for further improvements and bugs.

Once the performance is straightened out, only then will the feature see the light of the day on standard Chrome for all users. For now, it is being rolled out in a limited experiment to a small set of US users on Chrome Canary.