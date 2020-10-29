Google tests feature that will let users compare apps on PlayStore

Highlights Google is testing a feature that will compare similar apps on PlayStore.

These comparisons make it convenient for the users to select the best app.

The Compare Apps feature is limited and available to some users on version 22.4.28 of the PlayStore app.

Google might introduce a feature that will let users compare apps listed on the PlayStore. The Compare Apps feature, as the name suggests, shows direct comparisons between similar apps for the convenience of users. Google is currently testing the feature so it is limited and available to some users on version 22.4.28 of the PlayStore app. The compare apps display popular apps that are similar to the current listing, comparing them based on things like ease of use, visual quality, and if the app supports offline playback and streaming, etc.



The compare apps section shows up on individual app listings near the bottom of the page and is currently limited to popular media players, Android Police first reported.

Google PlayStore has over 2 million apps and it gets difficult for users to decide on which app to download. The comparisons make it convenient for users to select the best app. Google asks users for feedback and the report speculates that the data displayed underneath the apps are based on user-feedback Google takes from users by asking simple questions. It is not clear when Google will roll out this feature more widely and if it does, the roll out is likely to be a server-side switch.

Earlier this month, Google tested getting rid of the hamburger menu from the Play Store. With the hamburger menu gone, Google plans to move the options available in the side panel to a floating window with a tap of the avatar in the upper-right-hand corner. The test showed that it is where the shortcuts to the app library, payments & subscriptions, settings among other things were found in the test version.

Google is directing developers away from using hamburger menus owing to bigger screens and the introduction of shortcuts to bottom navigation bars.