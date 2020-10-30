Google to bring out own VPN for Google One top-tier subscribers

Highlights Google is rolling out its VPN for Google One app subscribers in the US, likely to be expand to more countries.

Storage has seldom been a problem with Google. Google gives all users 15GB for the data that can be automatically backed up at no additional cost. Now, Google intends to add more security by introducing its Virtual Protected Network (VPN) for users. Once the limit of 15GB is reached, users can opt-in for a paid membership. Users subscribed to plans with 2TB and higher can enable the VPN at no cost.

Google is bringing out its VPN for Google One subscribers using the 2TB storage plan and higher. It is currently rolling out in the US for Android users and Google will expand the plan to iOS, Windows and Mac and other countries in the coming months.

According to Google, the VPN will be the extra layer of online protection for your Android phone and peace of mind that your data is safe. Google One users can enable the VPN from their phones with just a tap. Google highlighted the problem with public WiFis and undecured networks putting the privacy of users at risk.

"We already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone's online traffic, no matter what app or browser you're using. The VPN is built into the Google One app, so with just one tap, you can rest assured knowing your connection is safe from hackers," Google noted.

In India, three membership plans for monthly backup storage come at Rs 130, Rs 210 and Rs 650. They provide 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB storage options respectively. These plans can also be bought at an annual payment of Rs 1300, Rs 2100, and Rs 6500 respectively.

Paid memberships also bring in added benefits of sharing the membership plan with up to five additional family members, live customer care from Google, and Google Play credits. They can also enable the VPN on their own devices at no extra cost given that they are subscribed to the Google One 2TB subscription.