Google to launch a redesigned mobile search

The redesign will make it easy for users to find what they are looking for. The Search giant shares the development through a blog post with some insights from the designer, which redesigned the scene. The changes affected many interface elements, including rounded corners and an overall increased "rounded" icon, search bar, and even the logo.

"Reproducing visual design for something like search is really complicated. This is especially true given how much Google Search has evolved. We are organising not only web information but also all the World's information. Google designer Eileen Cheng, who led the visual redesign for Google Search on mobile.

The blog also explains that there are five major aspects of the redesign:

Bringing information into focus,

Making text easier

Creating more breathing room,

Using Colour,

Leaning into the feeling of "Googley"

The Google logo has been circulated to other locations, including icons and images. "That form is already part of the DNA. Just look at the search bar or the magnifying glass, "says Cheng.

To make it easier to immediately see what you are searching for, the redesign brings edge-to-edge results minimising the use of shadows. This allows the search results and other content to become the focus of the page. Cheng explains that the team kept a clean background for the images and content but used colour to bring focus to important information.

As noted by the developers of Google, the new design in mobile search will become available to all users in the coming days.