Google wants you to delete these 34 apps infected by Joker malware: Full list here

Highlights
- Google is kicking out as many as 34 apps from the Play Store on Android.
- These 34 apps have been found to have been infected by Joker malware.
- Joker malware hit Android devices recently to steal money from users.
Google is periodically performing the purge on its popular Play Store to boot unwanted and nefarious apps that are likely to harm your device. Mostly, the apps that belong to unidentified publishers are targeted but there are chances some popular apps face the axe since they are found involved in spreading spyware, malware, or other harmful software. This time Google is kicking out as many as 34 apps that were infected by the Joker malware.
The infected apps were discovered by Zscaler, a Californian cybersecurity firm that previously released the initial list of apps impacted by the Joker malware. The reason why these apps still managed to sustain inside the Play Store despite Google's tight security is that the Joker malware uses a technique called 'Dropper' that allows these apps and the malicious software inside them to bypass Google's security scan. The user, similarly, remains unaware of the fact there is a malware seeping to their device and that their personal details might be at risk.
Anyhow, Google is now cracking the whip on these 34 apps that might never find their way back to the Android app marketplace.
Here is the list of the apps that Google booted:
1. All Good PDF Scanner
2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
3. Unique Keyboard Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
4. Tangram App Lock
5. Direct Messenger
6. Private SMS
7. One Sentence Translator Multifunctional Translator
8. Style Photo Collage
9. Meticulous Scanner
10. Desire Translate
11. Talent Photo Editor Blur focus
12. Care Message
13. Part Message
14. Paper Doc Scanner
15. Blue Scanner
16. Hummingbird PDF Converter Photo to PDF
17. All Good PDF Scanner
18. com.imagecompress.android
19. com.relax.relaxation.androidsms
20. com.file.recovefiles
21. com.training.memorygame
22. Push Message- Texting & SMS
23. Fingertip GameBox
24. com.contact.withme.texts
25. com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)
26. com.LPlocker.lockapps
27. Safety AppLock
28. Emoji Wallpaper
29. com.hmvoice.friendsms
30. com.peason.lovinglovemessage
31. com.remindme.alram
32. Convenient Scanner 2
33. Separate Doc Scanner
Joker malware would make subscriptions to unwanted premium apps without your consent and steal that money from you. Google took an action to combat the malware, which is now controlled, but the aftermath of that is what Google is trying to reverse with the cleaning of the Play Store.