Google warns Huawei phone users against sideloading its apps and services on devices

Even as Chinese tech giant, Huawei, is all set to launch its first wave of Huawei Mobile Service (HMS) powered phones today, it's former partner, Google has come out warned users against side-loading its apps on these new phones to gloss over the effects of the Android ban its facing.

The creator of the mobile operating system has reminded users of the security implications of downloading Android apps from third-party app stores. It has also reminded them that apart from this, its applications and services aren't available to download from Google Play or any other app store and and as such warned against sideloading them.

The warnings come as Huawei readies itself to launch new HMS powered phones following the ban by the US government which effectively stops it from using Google services and its apps.

To protect user data privacy, security, and safeguard the overall experience, the Google Play Store, Google Play Protect, and Google's core apps (including Gmail, YouTube, Maps, and others) are only available on Play Protect certified devices.

Because of the government restrictions described above, new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through this security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered uncertified, and will not be able to utilize Google's apps and services, said Tristan Ostrowski, Android and Play Legal Director in a post.

It's interesting to note that this warning comes at a time when Huawei itself is attempting to move away from Google's suite of services by launching HMS, which promises to bring with itself a suite of apps to replace the ones that Google provides to its Play Protect certified devices.

While HMS has been available in China and select other markets for a few months now, Huawei is expected to roll it out globally later today. One of the first phones to get it would be the Mate Xs -- the company's second foldable phone.

The Mate Xs is said to feature a similar design as the Mate X with similar Leica-branded cameras. We've also heard rumours about the Mate Xs offering an "almost 100% crease-free experience" using an ultra-thin glass, the likes of which we may have already seen with the Galaxy Z Flip.