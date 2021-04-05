Google WiFi app to shut down in May, users to be moved to Google Home

Highlights Google WiFi app will be shut down post-May 25.

The controls for Google WiFi and OnHub routers will be transferred to Google Home.

Users will also be able to use Google Assistant for WiFi settings post the migration.

Google is planning to remove the function control of its smart routers from its Google WiFi app. The tech major will reportedly transfer this control to the Google Home app going forward.

This function control includes that of Google WiFi and OnHub routers which are currently configurable through the existing Google WiFi app. The app allows users to alter various settings of the WiFi components, including turning it on/ off, check Internet speeds or display a WiFi password. A new report by The Verge states that the app will lose this functionality by May 25.

This means those owning a Google WiFi or OnHub router will not be able to make any changes to their networks using the app post the mentioned date in May. The report states that the app will only be good to show the network status post-May 25. Subsequently, the company will completely remove the app from the Google Play Store as well as the Apple App Store.

The entire control will instead be shifted to the Google Home app. In a blog, Google explains these possible actions in detail. It notes that with the migration, users of Google Home will be able to manage their Google Wifi network from the app. They will be able to add a Nest Wifi point to an existing Google Wifi network. Also, they will be able to add a Nest Wifi router as an add-on point to an existing Google Wifi network.

The basic functions to be enabled by the app will include the option to rename Wifi devices, change the room of a Wifi device and even set up a new Wifi device. It will also let users change and add Wifi managers.

The move will also bring Google Assistant support to Google WiFi for the first time. This means users will be able to use voice commands to perform the necessary actions related to their WiFi settings, like turning it off or on, check internet speed, and show Wi-Fi password on Nest displays to guests.

As for these WiFi managers, Google says that the existing managers in the Google Wifi app will be removed when users add their Google Wifi devices and settings to the Google Home app. They will also no longer be able to add or remove managers in the Google Wifi app.

Instead, users will need to add others as Google Home app home members in order to give them access to their Wi-Fi and device settings.