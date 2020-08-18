Google will no longer send updates to Huawei smartphones, here's why

Highlights Google will not support older Huawei smartphones as the companys temporary general license has expired.

The US placed Huawei and 38 affiliates in the entity list which bans American firms from working with Huawei.

Google will stop supporting older Huawei phones in the US as the temporary general license (TGL) issued by the US government to the company has expired. The license ensures Google-certified Huawei smartphones to receive updates for the Google apps and services.

Huawei smartphones faced a TGL license expiry in May 2019 but it was renewed a few times. However, with the ongoing scrutiny of the Chinese apps, it is uncertain if the license will be renewed for another year. There has been no update from the US Commerce Department about renewing it one more time, a report by Android Headlines stated.

The US government placed Huawei in its entity list which bans American firms from working with Huawei. Since the license formerly expired in May 2019, Huawei will have to wait longer to provide security patch updates to the phones launched after May 2019.

In addition to this, older Huawei and Honor phones lose all the Google apps as Google certifies the new software updates releasing for all Android smartphones.

However, as per the report, Huawei has already replaced Google Mobile Services (GMS) with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) in its newly launched smartphones. Huawei has also built the App Gallery as an alternative to Google's Play Store.

Due to the absence of GMS support, the banking and payment related apps will be affected as the Google-backed SafetyNet Attestation API will no longer work.

The US on Monday added 38 of Huawei's affiliates across 21 nations to its Entity List, news agency PTI stated. "As we have restricted its (Huawei's) access to US technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness US technology in a manner that undermines US national security and foreign policy interests. This multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei's ability to do so," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States has provided ample time for affected companies and persons primarily Huawei customers to identify and shift to other sources of equipment, software, and technology and wind-down their operations.

"Now that time is up. We will not tolerate efforts by the CCP to undermine the privacy of our citizens, our businesses' intellectual property, or the integrity of next-generation networks worldwide," Pompeo said.

"The Trump Administration sees Huawei for what it is an arm of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) surveillance state and we have taken action accordingly. Today, our government enacted several measures to protect US national security, our citizens' privacy, and the integrity of our 5G infrastructure from Beijing's malign influence," he added.