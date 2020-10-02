Google will pay news publishers $1 billion over three years for News Showcase

Highlights Google is going to pay $1 billion to news publishers over 3 years.

This will be part of the News Showcase.

News Showcase is rolling out in Brazil and Germany for now.

Google will pay news publishers $1 billion in the course of three years for news content. The investment comes ahead of the launch of Google's new product, News Showcase.

"This financial commitmentour biggest to datewill pay publishers to create and curate high-quality content for a different kind of online news experience," Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a blog post wrote.

"Google News Showcase is a new product that will benefit both publishers and readers: It features the editorial curation of award-winning newsrooms to give readers more insight on the stories that matter, and in the process, helps publishers develop deeper relationships with their audiences," Pichai noted.

Pichai said that News Showcase is different from Google's other news products as it leans on the editorial choices individual publishers make about which stories to show readers and how to present them.

News showcase will give participating publishers the ability to package the stories that appear within Google's news products. News Showcase will also add features like video, audio and daily briefings, according to the post.

News Showcase is rolling out to readers in Brazil and Germany for now. As of now, Google has partnered with 200 publications in countries including across Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, the UK, and Australia. Pichai said that the number of new publications will grow when Google expands its News Showcase to other countries including India, Belgium and the Netherlands.