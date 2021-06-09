Google, Xiaomi and Vivo to use OLED panels from Samsung on their folding smartphones

Highlights Samsung will start production of folding OLED panels in October.

The new Samsung panels will be used on Google and Vivo phones.

Oppo also expected to use Samsung panel on its foldable phone.

Xiaomi, Google and Vivo may all launch their foldable smartphones in 2021 itself and all of them are expected to feature OLED panels from Samsung. The South Korean electronics giant is believed to start the production of folding OLED panels this October, and they will be used on Google, Vivo and Xiaomi's upcoming folding phones, reported Korean industry site TheElec. All these smartphones were teased or announced at some point last year.

The report says that the upcoming foldable Google smartphone is likely to have a 7.6-inch foldable display. The tech giant had published patent applications for its own folding screens in 2019 and had admitted that it was prototyping them for quite some time. Back then, the foldable Google smartphone looked like a far reality but seems like it is almost ready. It has been codenamed Passport.

It will be interesting to see that the foldable Pixel smartphone comes with Google's own display or uses the rumoured Samsung panel.

While the Google is expected to have a 7.6-inch display, the Vivo phone should come with two displays a 6.5-inch screen and an 8-inch secondary screen. This should work similar to Samsung's Galaxy Fold smartphones.

The new report didn't mention anything about Xiaomi, but the Chinese smartphone maker has a lead over others. It has been teasing foldable smartphones for a while now and finally launched its first foldable smartphone Mi Mix Fold earlier this year during a mega launch event in China. There is a strong chance that the new Xiaomi foldable smartphone comes before others.

The report adds that Oppo will be delaying its new foldable phone to 2022. The Oppo phone is tipped to come with a 7.1-inch main screen and a smaller outer one between 1.5 and 2 inches diagonally. The Oppo foldable smartphone is also expected to feature a Samsung display. The smartphone maker is believed to have chosen the Samsung Display as its supplier after dropping BOE and Visionox.

Oppo's first foldable prototypes were developed in collaboration with Samsung, BOE, and Visionox but the smartphone maker has finally narrowed down to Samsung.