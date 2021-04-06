Google's next Pixel Buds can come with 3D audio support, just like Apple AirPods Pro

Highlights Google has acquired Dysonics, a startup that specialises in 3D audio.

We had earlier reported about the successor to Google's Pixel Buds taking shape, to be introduced to the world later this year. At the time, the name of the truly wireless earbuds had been hinted at. A new development now gives us speculation of a particular technology that they might carry.

Google has acquired a startup named Dysonics, which specialises in 3D audio. The startup has earlier worked with Virgin America on surround sound for the company's planes' in-flight entertainment systems. It seems that such audio technology will now make its way to the new Pixel Buds too.

The acquisition took place in December last year, as Google gained rights to Dysonics's IP and patents. Recent developments from the firm, as reported by Protocol, show that many of its staff members are now working on new hardware at Google.

The developments fuel the speculation that the company might be working on 3D audio technology for Google. If so, we can easily see the technology making its way to the Pixel Buds A, as they are hinted to be called, due to mark their debut later in 2021.

If or when it happens, the next-gen Pixel Buds will be competing against the likes of Apple's AirPods Pro, which already come with spatial audio support. The former, however, is anticipated to carry a lower price tag than the AirPods Pro.

Other than the price, the Pixel Buds A are expected to be very similar to last year's offering. The only noticeable change will be in the colour options available. For now, these are expected to be white and green.

The white Pixel Buds A will feature an all-white design, this time for the buds as well as their case. In comparison, last year's Pixel Buds in white featured a black plastic on the ear tips, wings, and the interior of the case.

As for the green Pixel Buds A, a dark forest green will be seen on the ear tips and wings of the buds as well as on the inside of the charging case. This will be in contrast to the lighter, Quite Mint colour of the 2020 model.

For the features, the upcoming Pixel Buds version will include touch control for calls, media as well as Google Assistant access. The wireless earphones are expected to be launched around the middle of 2021.