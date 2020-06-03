Google's upcoming Android TV dongle showed off in latest leak

Highlights Google's Android TV dongle has been glimpsed for the first time.

It looks similar to the Chromecast Ultra but may have some differences in design.

Android TV dongle will have the software and support remote control.

Google is allegedly developing an Android TV dongle and its first look may have been leaked. The upcoming streaming device is expectedly the successor to the Chromecast Ultra, albeit it will run Android TV software and support remote control. An XDA Developers report now claims to have obtained the renders of the Android TV dongle, which is codenamed "Sabrina". The streaming device from Google will be oblong-shaped and have a Google logo in the centre, resembling the Chromecast Ultra in many aspects.

The Android TV dongle will have its own ecosystem, unlike the Chromecast Ultra, which means you can download and install apps on it. The utility of the dongle will be similar to a plethora of streaming sticks available in the market, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick. It will also feature Chromecast functions onboard, which means you can mirror content from your phone, as well. There will also be the facility to sideload apps on the dongle and file transfer via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

While it is currently unknown if the Android TV dongle can be controlled via the Android TV app, it will have a bundled remote control. The Android TV remote was first spotted in March by 9to5Google and said to be a mix of Daydream remote and Apple TV remote design-wise. It was also said to have an IR blaster, a Google Assistant button, and a microphone. It is likely to be a Bluetooth-enabled remote control as well.

A previous report from Protocol, as XDA Developers notes, pointed out the Android TV will be launched under the Nest branding, much like Google's smart speaker and smart display products. Another rumour suggested the Android TV will be rebranded to Google TV, but the claim seems to have not held much water so far. But, anyway, we have the first look of the dongle at least.

The renders show the Android TV dongle will come in Black, White, Pink colour. The Chromecast Ultra, on the other hand, was available only in Black and White colours. There will be a loop to hang the device, and possibly an HDMI port at the bottom for connectivity. The remote control has also been glimpsed in the promotional material procured by the publication.

The remote control, only shown in its first half portion, will have a Home button, a Google Assistant button, a Back button, a Play/Pause button, a Star button possibly to bookmark content, a Mute button, and a navigation ring. Since the lower half of the remote control is not visible, it is not confirmed whether there will be dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube. Further, the Android TV dongle will support Dolby Vision and be powered by an Amlogic chipset.

According to the report, Android TV's interface is also set for a makeover. Google is adding new features additionally to the existing Android TV, including the integration of YouTube TV in select markets. It will show alerts from Nest doorbells as well when connected using the common Google account.