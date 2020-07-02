GoPro to boycott Facebook and Instagram to stop hate speech online

Highlights GoPro supports 'Stop Hate for Profit' movement.

GoPro pauses ad spending on Facebook and Instagram.

GoPro says "our voice on these platforms is more powerful than the dollars we spend."

You might know about the campaign #StopHateforProfit which is picking up steam on the internet. The aim of the campaign is to stop promoting hateful content that's present across the social platforms. Facebook has been long criticized for carrying out unpleasant content on its platform.

As part of the movement, hundreds of advertisers such as Starbucks, Coca Cola and Levi Strauss boycotted Facebook. The company makes nearly all of its money from ads. That's why a group of civil rights organisations including the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP and Color of Change asked companies to not advertise on the social network in July.

Tech companies like Microsoft and telecom leader Verizon also joined the Facebook ad boycott movement. Now GoPro, which is known to produce action cameras, has paused ad spending on both Facebook and Instagram. In an official note shared by GoPro, it says: "GoPro has built its brand alongside the rise of social media, and our voice on these platforms is more powerful than the dollars we spend."

GoPro believes that it's significant to prevent the spread of misinformation and hate speech online. "We hope this is another pressure point applied to make social platforms across the board aware of the impact they can have on society. We want to bring awareness to the importance of implementing more human process, as well as technologies, that prevent hate speech and acts of violence from occurring."

Earlier, GoPro also supported the Black Lives Matter movement. The movement was in favour of Black community, and took place after the killing of, a 46-year-old man, George Floyd in Minneapolis. The company stated: "To celebrate and honor the Black Lives Matter movement, racial justice and accountability, GoPro has decided to respect Juneteenth (June 19), as a new company holiday, by giving all US full time employees the day off to listen, learn, share and reflect."