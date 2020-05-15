GOQii launches Vital 3.0 wrist band with body temperature sensors: All you need to know

Highlights GOQii has unveiled a new wrist band Vital 3.0 that can help people know about their body temperature

In the view of the increasing coronavirus cases, GOQii has unveiled a new wrist band Vital 3.0 that can help people know about their body temperature. Just like any other fitness band, the GOQii is equipped with heart rate sensors, can measure the blood pressure but can also detect the user's body temperature. It is being looked upon as a vital tool that will help people in noting the key symptom of COVID-19.

Priced at Rs 3999, the wrist band Vital 3.0 by GOQii has an inbuilt temperature display and thermal sensor that can monitor body temperatures for two days. The continuous monitoring feature and the on-demand feature is for users who would like to check it at their convenience. The temperature range is 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F. The company has partnered with German health tech start-up Thryve to monitor the spread of COVID-19 using the data derived from the wearables. "We are happy to partner with GOQii in their endeavor to create a preventive healthcare ecosystem and be the front runners to bring about a revolution in early detection of the COVID-19 virus. Wearable devices provide valuable data that can be translated into actionable health insights by our advanced algorithms," Friedrich Lämmel, CEO, Thryve said in a statement.

Talking about the GOQii Vital 3.0, Vishal Gondal, Founder, and CEO of GOQII said, "We are seeing the evolution of the Internet of Health, Integration of Wearables + Coaches/Doctors + Machine Learning into a preventive ecosystem will lead to better health outcomes. Governments, Hospitals, Schools, BPOs, Insurance, Banking, Ride-sharing, Food delivery, E-Commerce & Logistics companies around the world are in talks with us to use the GOQii Vital 3.0. Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 Smart Band can help significantly in isolating potential COVID-19 patients and preventing further spread. We are confident that the clinical study will show positive results in predicting COVID-19 infection."

The biggest advantage that the GOQii band has over the other fitness bands is that it can help users and even patients check or monitor their body temperature without coming in anyone's contact. You wouldn't have to go to a hospital to get your temperature check come in contact with nurses and doctors thus reducing the chances of unnecessary exposure. However, one should remember that GOQii Vital 3.O is only a screening device and not a medical device. It should be used for screening purposes only.

The GOQii fitness band will be launched in India in a phased manner but it will be made available for frontline workers, government & private enterprises immediately. The company is also launching the devices in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore and other countries. It will be available for sale on the GOQii App and will be soon available on e-commerce platfroms like Amazon and Flipkart.