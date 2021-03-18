Got your first COVID-19 vaccine dose? Here is how you can download your certificate

Highlights India had rolled out the second phase of the vaccination drive in the first week of March.

India had rolled out the second phase of the vaccination drive in the first week of March. The second phase of vaccination drive includes people who are above the age of 60 years and people with comorbidities. If you are above 45 years and above and have comorbidities you can register yourself for the vaccine. The first phase of the vaccination drive included the healthcare workers and the other frontline workers.

The first phase of the vaccination drive aimed to vaccinate around 30 million frontline workers but the numbers achieved were alarmingly low. In the second phase, the government hopes to vaccinate around 27 million. There are currently two vaccines that are being given to people. One is the Covaxcin developed by Bharat Biotech and the other is the Covishield developed by the Serum Institute of India

Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine?

The phase-wise vaccination ensures that people who are more susceptible to the virus get the vaccine first. It was first made available for the healthcare workers because they have the maximum chance of contracting the virus due to their proximity with the COVID-positive patients. In the second phase, the people who are aged above 60 and people who are above 45 with co-morbidities are eligible to get the vaccine. The list of comorbidities includes heart failure, post-cardiac transplant, Valvular heart disease, diabetes, End-stage kidney disease, cancer, and many others.

How to register for the vaccine?

Once you decide to get the vaccine, the first step is to register yourself for the vaccine on the Cowin app or website. Or if you have the Aarogya Setu app, you can also get yourself registered there.

To register yourself on Cowin website go to cowin.gov.in

 Scroll down and tap on Cowin under the Get your vaccinator tab

 When you tap on the Cowin option, you will be taken to a new website

 Sign for vaccination by entering your phone number in the given column

 The website will send you an OTP to verify, you can also login using your Aarogya Setu account

 Tap on Register for the vaccine. Select your photo ID proof it could be your Aadhar Card, Voters ID, Driving License

 Enter the Photo ID number, select your name and specify your gender and mention your year of birth.

 After filling in all the details, tap on ADD.

 Once you do that, you will be asked to pick your nearest vaccination center and select your time slot based on the availability. You can either chose the morning or afternoon slot.

 You will get a message on your registered number when you successfully book a slot. Do not forget to carry your Photo ID like Aadhar to the vaccination center.

How much does the COVID vaccine cost in India?

The COVID vaccination in all government hospitals is absolutely free. However, if you want to get your vaccine from a Private hospital, you will have to pay upto Rs 250 per dose.

How to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate?

The moment you get your first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. You will receive a message on your registered mobile number about the same along with a link to your certificate. Tap on the link, enter your phone number to verify once again, and then download your certificate. The certificate is very important so do not forget to download it once you get your first dose. You will also be notified about your second dose on your registered phone number.