Government agrees to meet Twitter officials in a virtual meeting to discuss issues flagged

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has agreed for a virtual meeting with Twitter officials to discuss issues that were flagged by the government earlier. As per details accessed by India Today, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) will be meeting Twitter officials.

As per sources, the government will promote swadeshi platform Koo against Twitter. The government is annoyed with the Twitter response on its response on 26 January violence.

It is also being said that the government is not happy with Twitter's response despite repeated notice to streamline the system.

The indication is that maximum ministers from Indian government may soon be going to shift to Koo platform.

Twitter India in a blog post earlier on Wednesday posted its response to blocking orders from the government.

"Beginning on 26 January 2021, our global team provided 24/7 coverage and took enforcement action judiciously and impartially on content, Trends, Tweets, and accounts that were in violation of the Twitter Rules  our global policy framework that governs every Tweet on the service," the company said in its blog post.

Twitter also listed some of the actions it took as per the government orders, "Specifically, we: Took action on hundreds of accounts that violated the Twitter Rules, particularly inciting violence, abuse, wishes of harm, and threats that could trigger the risk of offline harm, prevented certain terms that violated our Rules from appearing in the Trends section, suspended more than 500 accounts that were engaging in clear examples of platform manipulation and spam, tackled misinformation based on the highest potential for real-world harm, and prioritized labelling of Tweets that were in violation of our synthetic and manipulated media policy."