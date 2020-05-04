Govt teams up with Airtel, Jio and Vodafone for COVID-19 contact tracing

Highlights Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio users across the country will receive calls from the government to check whether they have COVID-19 related symptoms or not.

The users having the Aarogya Setu app and even the feature phone users are likely to get contacted by the government.

The Indian government will team up with telecom giants Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio to enable contact tracing through calls.

Soon Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio users across the country will receive calls from the government to check whether they have COVID-19 related symptoms or not. The reports suggest that the government might get in touch with over 900 million citizens. The users having the Aarogya Setu app and even the feature phone users are likely to get contacted by the government.

As per an ET report, the Indian government will team up with telecom giants Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio to enable contact tracing through calls. The govt is planning to expand the Aarogya Setu app to nearly 550 million feature phone users. As of now, the Aarogya Setu app is only available for smartphone users but it was found that the majority still uses features phone so now this cannot be a smartphone-only app.

Talking about how contact tracing through voice calls will happen, Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov told the daily that the voice calls will be available in all Indian languages. There will be an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), which will interact with the users and check if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or not. It will then alert the local authorities if any of the users are found to be showing the symptoms of COVID-19. The government is also contemplating a pan-India rollout of the IVRS so that the users can update the authorities about their health.

"All smartphone users who have not yet downloaded the application will also be getting notifications from their service providers to download it," he added.

The Aarogya Setu app is being hailed by the government as a major tool that could contain the spread of the virus. The medical team of Ayushhman Bharat is contacting people who have shared their health status on the app or declared their symptoms, using the data provided by the Aarogya Setu app. So far 75,000 calls have been made by the Ayushmann Bharat. The government is also planning to bring the app to Jio Phones as there are currently over 150 million Jiophone users in the country.

The app was recently made mandatory for all the central government employees and they were advised to come to the office only if their status on the app shows low risk or no risk. However, if their status shows high risk or moderate risk, they are advised to stay at home.

The Aarogya Setu app was also being made mandatory for migrant workers. The government had said that the workers should "be encouraged to download the app through which their health status can be tracked and monitored".