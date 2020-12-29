Grab Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming phone for Rs 43,999 in Flipkart Year's End sale

Highlights Asus ROG Phone 3 is available for Rs 43,999 under the Flipkart sale.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is the best gaming phone you can get this year.

Flipkart is giving a discount of Rs 1,000 on the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Asus ROG Phone 3 is up for grabs with discounts in the Flipkart Year's End Sale that started today. The best gaming smartphone of the year, the Asus ROG Phone 3, is down to Rs 44,999 for the base variant. This variant is available for Rs 46,999 normally but you get the Rs 2,000 discount in the Flipkart sale. Similarly, the top variant of the Asus ROG Phone 3 is also up for sale with the Rs 2,000 discount in the sale. But wait, there is more.

Over and above the Rs 2,000 discount, if you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail an extra discount of Rs 1,000 on both Asus ROG Phone 3. This means that the Asus ROG Phone 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model will effectively cost you Rs 43,999 while the 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be availed at Rs 46,999. These prices make the Asus ROG Phone 3 one of the best flagships to get right now. Here is everything you want to know about the Asus ROG Phone 3.

Asus ROG Phone 3 has this year's flagship processor. It is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor that runs the show on the smartphone. With top hardware like this, you will love how fast ROG Phone 3 will work and get you through the everyday tasks without even a minor hiccup. But since we are also talking gaming, Snapdragon 865+ pushed the boundaries to get you the best of the best. The processor speed can be boosted to give the maximum performance, so you never have to lose a PUBG Mobile match because your phone couldn't handle it.

The ROG Phone 3 has everything you would want your gaming phone to look like. It has an iridescent glass panel with a seam-like line partitioning it virtually. The cameras have sharp angles to their module and so do the two LED flashes. And about the cameras of the Asus ROG Phone 3, there is a 64-megapixel camera from Sony, which is also used on several top-range flagship smartphones.

The photographs are quite detailed and have a good amount of colour in them. Nothing looks washed or oversaturated. There is a bit of an issue with autofocus sometimes and the camera app is a bit complex. The ultrawide shots come out good but lack some details. Portrait shots are not great but not bad either. And the night mode is something that impressed me quite much. I also loved my selfies from the phone and they are also well-detailed except for a bit of warm tone in them.

The battery backup on the Asus ROG Phone 3 is also impressive. It is a 6000mAh battery that powers the ROG Phone 3: it is a good thing that the phone has so much power to run the things but there is a downside to it. ROG Phone 3 is hefty at 240 grams, making it an unwieldy smartphone. The battery is long-lasting enough to get you through a day with every setting set to the maximum.