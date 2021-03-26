Grab Nokia 5.4 Android One phone with HMD's new gift card offer in India

Highlights Nokia 5.4 is a good phone that packs Android One with stock experience.

The 48-megapixel camera on the Nokia 5.4 clicks natural colours in photos.

The battery on the Nokia 5.4 is a marathoner, as well.

Nokia 5.4 is probably seeing the best deal right now. One of the latest Android One phones from HMD Global is up for grabs on the Nokia online store in India with a gift card worth Rs 1,500. Although it is not a direct discount or a cashback scheme on the Nokia 5.4, the gift card is redeemable on your next purchase on the website. So, in case, you want to get yourself the latest Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, which costs Rs 3,599, you will only have to pay Rs 2,099 after you redeem the Rs 1,500 gift card.

It is actually a good deal even if you do not get an instant benefit on the Nokia 5.4 deal -- but, yes, that would have been nice. But anyway, the Rs 1,500 gift card is going to be useful, especially if you are going to be in the Nokia ecosystem. Be it a Nokia smartphone, a feature phone, or earbuds, the gift card will be applicable. But there are a couple of things that you should know about the Rs 1,500 gift card offer on the Nokia 5.4 purchase from the Nokia online store.

First, you will receive the gift card only on the purchase of Nokia 5.4 made between March 19 and March 31. This means you have a few days to grab the deal before it ends. This gift card is redeemable only on the Nokia online store. This means you cannot use it on Flipkart, Amazon, or any other e-commerce website to get discounts on Nokia products. You can also not use this code for offline purchases. Second, the gift card will be provided via e-mail within approximately 7 days of delivery of the Nokia 5.4. And, lastly, the gift card will only be valid for a period of 30 days from the date it was issued to you.

Nokia 5.4 is a pretty good phone but some of the specifications fade in front of what rivals such as Realme, Poco, and Realme are offering. In my review, I said that Nokia 5.4 comes as a good option for Rs 13,999 (the cost of 4GB RAM version, 6GB RAM model costs Rs 15,499). I liked the HD+ display on the Nokia 5.4. I was also happy with its cameras. The battery lasted for more than a day. And, yes, the arresting design of the Nokia 5.4. But, again, the competition is giving a lot more and having just pure Android software does not suffice anymore. You can read the full review here.